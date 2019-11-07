Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY19 guidance to $3.29-3.34 EPS.

NYSE O traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

