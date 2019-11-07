RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 7,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,475. RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49.

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

