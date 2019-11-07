RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 3,489,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. RealPage has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $73,669,513.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

