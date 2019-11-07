RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RP. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $59.74 on Thursday. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 61,681 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $3,799,549.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RealPage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RealPage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.