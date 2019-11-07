REAL Trading 49.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. REAL has a market cap of $465,475.00 and $3,791.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, BitFlip and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00222220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01473330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

