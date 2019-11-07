Raymond James Reiterates “C$16.00” Price Target for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has been given a C$16.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.53.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.62. 2,889,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,373. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,026,800. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,549,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,422,788.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,080 shares of company stock worth $402,419.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.