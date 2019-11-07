Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CSFB reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.58.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$1.71 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02.

In other news, Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,234,701.60.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

