Rapid7’s (RPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 24,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,462 shares of company stock worth $6,505,874. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

