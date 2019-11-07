Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. 441,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,820. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,462 shares of company stock worth $6,505,874. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 38.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

