Randall J. Scheuneman Sells 11,977 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ITW opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $177.62.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
