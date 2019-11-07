Randall J. Scheuneman Sells 11,977 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ITW opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

