Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Trading Down 1.5%

Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS)’s share price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), approximately 4,264,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.22 ($0.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.87 million and a P/E ratio of 32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.25.

In other Ramelius Resources news, insider Michael Bohm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.90), for a total value of A$765,600.00 ($542,978.72).

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company holds interest in the Edna May gold deposit located within the Westonia Greenstone Belt, Western Australia; Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia.

