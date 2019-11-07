Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share.

RL traded up $14.79 on Thursday, hitting $115.67. 5,281,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $10,686,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $33,683,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

