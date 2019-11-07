Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 163741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of $153.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Radient Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.