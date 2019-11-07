Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at First Analysis

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. First Analysis’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUOT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Dougherty & Co downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $792.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

