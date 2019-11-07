Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,905,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 350,651 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $516.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 5,998.14% and a negative net margin of 333.37%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quotient by 846.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 65.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

