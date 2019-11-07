Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Tops $9.94 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $342,991.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009591 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023973 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.02828221 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000596 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,537,345 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

