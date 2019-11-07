Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

