QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 800,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

