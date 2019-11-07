QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $538,143.00 and $547,966.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

