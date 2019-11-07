Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,925.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Qbao has a market cap of $532,918.00 and $2,925.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000507 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

