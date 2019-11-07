Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Xylem by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Xylem by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 513,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

