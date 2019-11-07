Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of FLS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Flowserve by 22.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

