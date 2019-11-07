Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 906.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$23.60 and a 52-week high of C$36.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.98.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.63, for a total value of C$101,277.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,822.72. Also, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries purchased 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$858,187.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,493,811.77.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.