Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a report released on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NERV opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 75.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

