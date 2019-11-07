Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Shares of HFC opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

