Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Issued By William Blair

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after acquiring an additional 570,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,658,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $305,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

