Purple Innovation (PRPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2019 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Purple Innovation is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

10/2/2019 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106. Purple Innovation Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 275.80% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 29,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,427.38. Insiders purchased 263,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

