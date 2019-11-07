Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,406,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756,717 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 2.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $344,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Public Storage stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 260,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.85. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

