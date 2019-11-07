Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,681,000 after buying an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,858,000 after buying an additional 928,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,612,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,105,000 after acquiring an additional 341,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.50. 63,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

