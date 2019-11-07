PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.37.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $316,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,645. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

