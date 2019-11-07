Provident Trust Co. Purchases 204,395 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 7.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $223,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 76,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.95.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

