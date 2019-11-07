Provident Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.1% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 146,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $200.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.