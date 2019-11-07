Provident Trust Co. Invests $549,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 0.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,488,052.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,162,570 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

