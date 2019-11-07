Provident Financial’s (PFG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 533 ($6.96).

LON:PFG opened at GBX 455.90 ($5.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 434.54. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Paul Hewitt bought 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

