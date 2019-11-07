Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.51

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $21.19. Provident Financial shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 5,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

