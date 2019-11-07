Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.43 ($7.00).

Shares of LON:PFG traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 454 ($5.93). 666,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69). The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 13,148 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

