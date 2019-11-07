Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,411,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 427,894 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $6.87.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Insiders purchased a total of 39,450 shares of company stock worth $283,112 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.