Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

PRTA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

