Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92, 20,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 616,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

