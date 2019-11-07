Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:PTVCB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

