Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Posts Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 331,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $349.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

