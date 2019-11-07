Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,004,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

