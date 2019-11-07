Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 491,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 177,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.