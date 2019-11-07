Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,974,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,272,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,454,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,092,000 after acquiring an additional 800,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,960,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,218 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,075,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $57,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

