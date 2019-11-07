Primecoin Hits One Day Volume of $7,614.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex and Bleutrade. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $7,614.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 29,581,120 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

