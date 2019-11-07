PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $329,760.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $329,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.7% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 920.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 73,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

