Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 542,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Presidio has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

