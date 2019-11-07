Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.41. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036. The firm has a market cap of $321.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.47. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $8,815,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

