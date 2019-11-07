PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) CEO Sells $3,958,500.00 in Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,084,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,344,085,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,704,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,653,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

