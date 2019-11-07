Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.00

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.00 and traded as high as $31.79. Power Financial shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 153,214 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Power Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Power Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Power Financial Company Profile (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.